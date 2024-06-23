El-Rufai Visits Buhari, Radda, Others In Katsina (Photos)

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, paid a visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

El-Rufai also visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, at his palace.

Not done, the former Governor also paid courtesy calls to the Emir of Katsina, His Highness, Alh. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda.

Fight Anybody Trying To Stop Probe Of El-Rufai’s Administration – Shehu Sani To Kaduna Indigenes

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani, has claimed that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai neglected the Kaduna people for eight years and did not carry them along in the affairs of the state.

Sani said that the former governor boxed Southern Kaduna people into Boys’ quarters throughout his eight years of administration.

Speaking on the alleged ₦423 billion funds diverted by Rufai’s Administration, he enjoined the people to fight anybody kicking against the State House of Assembly Ad’hoc committee probing the matter.

He stated this at a Sallah dinner celebration with family and friends.

He asserted that the State House of Assembly Ad’hoc committee needs the support and prayers to remain focused and do a thorough job.

According to him, “The Southern Kaduna people fought El-Rufai Government to a standstill and never compromised but the people of Zone two and three were busy applauding him even when he was stealing their monies with his cronies.”

Sani said that when they speak, people would say it was Governor Uba Sani who signed the loan.