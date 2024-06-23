Ekiti Student Arrested For Slitting Colleague’s Throat During Dispute

A 300-level student from the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Rachael Olufogbe, has been detained by police following a violent altercation with a fellow student on Saturday.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred in a private hostel located in Oye Egbo, a community outside the university premises.

According to sources, the dispute began over the use of a clothes drying line in the hostel, the victim had moved Olufogbe’s clothes to make space for her own, which led to an argument.

The situation quickly escalated when Olufogbe allegedly picked up a blade and attacked the victim.

Photos obtained by the Punch correspondent revealed that the victim sustained severe cuts to her throat, head, and chest.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sunday Fashina, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The incident happened outside the campus in a private hostel. Nobody dares that within the campus because they know the rules and regulations. If anyone tries that, it will catch up with them. The police are already handling it.

“The suspect is in police custody, and once it involves the police, we cannot interfere. When they are done with their investigations, they will write to the Vice-Chancellor to give their report, then we conduct our investigation. So, let’s wait for the outcome of the police investigation.”