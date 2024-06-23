EFCC Apprehends Former Bank Staff For Withdrawing ₦4.2 Million From Dead Customer Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended two former employees of Union Bank in Makurdi, Benue State.

The duo were arrested for allegedly stealing ₦4,199,500 from the account of a deceased customer.

Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement released yesterday in Abuja.

The suspects, Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute, were arrested on Friday following a petition by Union Bank regarding fraudulent activities linked to the account of the late Emmanuel Azer Agenna.

The anti-graft agency stated that the fraudulent activities were exposed after the deceased’s family contacted the bank to ascertain the account balance for probate processing.

Shocked to find discrepancies in the balance provided by the bank, they proceeded to file a complaint about unauthorized debits.

Consequently, the bank carried out an internal investigation which revealed that a debit card linked to the deceased’s account had been fraudulently issued on May 10, 2023 and used to make several unauthorized transactions, resulting in significant withdrawals.

The EFCC spokesperson, Oyewale said: “Their arrest followed a petition against them by the bank on fraudulent debits on a deceased customer, Emmanuel Azer Agenna’s account.

“The dealings were uncovered when the family of the deceased approached the bank for the balance on the account for probate processing. The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently raised a complaint regarding unauthorized debits.

“Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associate, Agbo Okwute, who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased.

“Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”