Data Of Nigerians Remains Secure – NIMC Assures Public

In response to allegations of exposed sensitive data, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reassured the public that the data of Nigerians remains uncompromised.

Naija News reports that this assurance was provided in a statement issued on Saturday by Kayode Adegoke, the head of corporate communications at NIMC.

The concern arose after Paradigm Initiative, a pan-African social enterprise, reported on Thursday that national identification numbers (NINs), bank verification numbers (BVNs), and other personal data of Nigerians were being sold on a website for as little as N100.

The organization identified ‘AnyVerify.com.ng’ as a platform involved in the illegal sale of such data.

Paradigm Initiative highlighted that multiple unauthorized websites claim to possess and sell sensitive personal and financial information of Nigerian citizens for minimal amounts, raising significant privacy and security concerns.

“This alarming development presents a major breach of the fundamental rights to privacy, a breach of data privacy rights, and poses significant risks to individuals and the national economy,” the organization stated.

In response to these reports, NIMC clarified that it has not authorized any website or entity to sell or misuse the National Identification Number (NIN) or any other identities.

The Commission specifically named idfinder.com.ng, Verify.Ng/sign in, championtech.com.ng, trustyonline.com, and anyverify.com as unauthorized data harvesters.

NIMC urged the public to disregard any claims or services offered by these websites, warning that they are potentially fraudulent and collect data to provide illegal services.

“The Commission has implemented robust measures to protect the nation’s database from cyber threats, ensuring a secure, world-class, and foolproof system.

“Our infrastructure complies with the stringent ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard, with annual recertification and adherence to Nigerian Data Protection Law,” the statement emphasized.

NIMC also advised Nigerians to avoid submitting their data to unauthorized or phishing sites, as this could lead to data harvesting and compromise individual privacy.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ethical standards in data protection, in line with federal government directives and data privacy regulations.

Additionally, licensed partners or vendors are only authorized to verify NINs through approved channels, not to scan or store NIN slips.

“The Commission is collaborating closely with security operatives to apprehend those masquerading as online vendors, who will face the full extent of the law,” the statement continued.

NIMC concluded by urging the public to remain vigilant against false information and rely on verified sources for accurate updates.

The Commission remains dedicated to providing secure and reliable identity management, ensuring the highest level of security for national systems and databases.