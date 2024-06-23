Connect with us

Dollar to Naira Exchange Rates

Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 23rd June 2024

Published

on

at

5:57 AM
Dollar to naira exchange rate today

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1495 on Saturday 22nd June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Buying Rate N1490
Selling Rate N1495

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today
Buying Rate N1482
Selling Rate N1483

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Related Topics:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News.

Continue Reading
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775
Advertisement