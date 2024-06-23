Air Force School Student ‘Punished’ To Death

A tragic incident occurred at the Air Force Comprehensive School, Kaduna, where a student, Blaise Felix Aliyu, was reportedly punished to death by two of his senior colleagues.

Blaise Felix Aliyu, a 15-year-old orphan who lost his parents in 2013, was summoned to a room by two senior students (SS3) under the pretext of punishment but was instead fatally harmed.

Aliyu’s twin brother, who also attends the same military boarding school located in Mando, Kaduna, survives him. Following the incident, Aliyu’s body was deposited in a mortuary.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

Advertisement

Gabkwet assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to Aliyu’s death.

The statement reads, “The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and indeed the entire NAF family are saddened by the painful and unfortunate incident of the untimely death of one of our students at Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna, on June 19, 2024.”

“To avoid all sorts of speculations, a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to unravel how, why, and what actually led to the death of the victim. Rest assured that this matter is receiving the utmost urgency it deserves, and we won’t rest until it is unravel.”