Peter Obi, Other Top Nollywood Stars Storm Anambra As Veteran Actor, Amaechi Muonagor Is Laid To Rest

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, was on Friday, laid to rest at his Obosi country home in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State amid tears from family members, relatives and the Nollywood family.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Dom Onyenji, among others, were present to mourn the late actor.

While delivering his condolence speech, Peter Obi expressed sadness over the death of the Nollywood icon and urged the bereaved family to take heart as he prayed to God for the repose of his soul.

On his part, Onyenji noted that Nollywood had lost a creative personality in the late Amechi Muonagor.

The Commissioner maintained that the Anambra State government came to the burial ceremony to mourn with Nollywood as the legend played his roles well while alive and mentored stars in the industry.

Also, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, represented by veteran actor, Steve Eboh, urged the bereaved family to take heart as the deceased was a great man.

Eboh prayed that God, in His infinite mercy, would give them the heart to bear the loss.

In her speech, the state chairman of AGN, Chinyere Anyaegbunam, said they lost somebody precious to all, emphasising that the late icon was somebody people looked up to as a father figure in the industry.

Anyaegbunam said that the late Muonagor mentored many of them in the movie industry.