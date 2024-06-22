Just In: Why I Paid Buhari A Visit – Atiku Abubakar [Photos]

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed why he visited former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News had reported earlier that Atiku, a former Vice President, visited Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State on Saturday.

It was gathered that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, alongside other PDP stakeholders accompanied Atiku on his visit.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, Atiku revealed that he visited the former Nigerian leader to pay ‘Sallah homage.’

He wrote: “Accompanied by some stakeholders of our great party, the PDP, we visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage.”

In a statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President led other stakeholders of the party to the Daura residence of former late governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawan Kaita on a condolence visit over the loss of the matriarch of the family.

He said the visit, which was greeted with warm reception of Atiku across major townships of the Daura Emirate also saw the former Vice President paying similar courtesy visits to the the Emir of Daura, HRH Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk and Buhari.

According to Ibe, Atiku also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Katsina, HRH Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

He stated that the visit was meant for Atiku to express his love for Katsina State in particular and to familiarize with distinguished personalities of the Daura Emirate.

“The meeting of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to Katsina State today is essentially a continuation of his courtesy visits since the end of Sallah celebrations and, especially to condole with the family of his late old friend, Mallam Lawan Kaita,” Paul Ibe said.

Recall that the visit to Buhari comes few days after Atiku paid a similar visit to former Military President, Ibrahim Babagida and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Niger State.