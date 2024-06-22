I’m So Worried About Social Media ‘Baddies’ – Funke Akindele

Talented Nollywood actress cum producer, Funke Akindele, has expressed concerns over the ‘baddies’ trend among females on social media.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a recent interview with Arise TV, advised fans and content creators on the need to make good use of social media and positively influence lives.

Funke said she worries about the “so-called baddies” online because they have to be more than just flaunting their bodies and luxurious lifestyles.

She also advised fans to be mindful of the kind of content they consume.

She said, “I enjoy watching beautiful content, but you have to watch what you churn out. You need to focus on your brand, what you’re selling, what you want people to learn from you.

“If you’re an actor, a self-made person, what are you churning out? You must influence lives positively with the content you churn out. And for you that are watching content, are you watching to be entertained, to learn? ‘A’ is carrying designer bag and showing you on video, how sure are you that’s she’s not borrowing the bag? How sure are you she’s rich? Don’t believe everything on social media.

“I’m so worried about these so-called baddies. A baddie without showcasing what you have upstairs? We need to know what you are doing, what positive content you are doing that people would be proud of. Give us that on the table. Yes, it’s good to showcase fashion. But what do you have upstairs to show us? Are you just a baddie for mouth? Even is you are a dancer, what else do you have?”