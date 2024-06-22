EFCC Arrests Two Former Bankers Over Alleged Theft Of Dead Customer’s ₦4.2 Million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended two former employees of Union Bank in Makurdi for the alleged embezzlement of ₦4,199,500 that belonged to a deceased client of the bank.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, made this announcement on Saturday in Abuja.

He mentioned that the individuals, identified as Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute, were detained on Friday in Makurdi, Benue State.

He further stated that their capture was a direct result of a complaint filed by the bank regarding unauthorized transactions on account of the deceased, Emmanuel Azer Agenna.

Advertisement

Their activities were revealed when the deceased’s family sought the account balance for the purpose of probate proceedings.

“The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently sent a complaint to the bank regarding unauthorised debits on the account,” Oyewake said.

The EFCC spokesperson further noted that based on their complaints, the bank carried out an internal investigation and its findings revealed that a debit card was procured on the deceased’s customer account on May 10, 2023.

Advertisement

He said that the debit card was procured by Ifah Ogoh, one of the bank’s Sales and Service Associates which the bank authorised on the same date.

“Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associate, Agbo Okwute, who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased.

“Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.