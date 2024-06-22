Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1487 and sell at N1490 on Friday 21st June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1487 Selling Rate N1490

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1482 Selling Rate N1483

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average price of a 5kg cooking gas cylinder rose from ₦6,521.58 in April 2024 to ₦7,418.45 in May 2024.

This information is detailed in the NBS’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2024, released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report indicated that the May price represented a 13.75% increase compared to April 2024.

Year-on-year, the average price of a 5kg cooking gas cylinder increased by 70.12%, from ₦4,360.69 in May 2023 to ₦7,418.45 in May 2024.

State-by-state analysis showed Benue had the highest average price at ₦8,012.03, followed by Enugu at ₦7,926.21 and Ondo at ₦7,857.53.

Conversely, Yobe recorded the lowest average price at ₦5,842.31, with Jigawa and Katsina following at ₦6,521.81 each.

Regional analysis revealed that the South East had the highest average retail price for a 5kg cooking gas cylinder at ₦7,680.87, followed by the South West at ₦6,593.93.