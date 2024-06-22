Atiku Reveals How PDP Will Resolve Internal Crisis Ahead Of 2027 Election

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how the party will resolve its internal crisis in Katsina State ahead of 2027 polls.

Naija News reported earlier that the former Vice President was in Daura in Katsina State to pay a courtesy visit to the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku, while fielding questions from journalists after meeting the former leader, the forthcoming party congresses will resolve the lingering crisis rocking PDP in Katsina State.

“There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders,” Atiku said.

Advertisement

This news platform understands that there is an ongoing disagreement with the PDP leadership in Katsina.

A group called ‘PDP major stakeholders’ and the state caretaker committee are at loggerheads over the sales of congress forms.

While the group claimed they were denied the purchase of the forms, the state caretaker committee remained silent on the issue despite several efforts to hear from them about the allegation.

Advertisement

Having briefly spoken about the party crisis, Atiku noted that he was in Katsina to sympathize with the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the demise of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

“I also condoled with the family of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Hajiya Yelwa Lawal-kaita,” he said.

Atiku also extended his visitation to the home of the late Alhaji Sade, father to the Managing Director of NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade, to sympathize with them over the demise of the former.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq and condoled with him over Sade’s demise.