Army Destroys 14 Oil Vessels, Arrest Suspected Oil Thieves In Abia

The Nigerian Army successfully dismantled approximately 14 vessels involved in illegal oil theft, which were seized with crude oil in the Asa Community of Abia State on Friday.

Naija News reports that the military personnel carried out the operation at the Isimmiri Waterside in the Ukwa West Local Government Area, where they ignited the vessels, including eight sizable boats from Cotonou.

Under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, the Nigerian Army successfully apprehended six individuals for their roles in the illicit oil bunkering activities.

Dada, accompanied by the Commander of 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya mentioned that the apprehended individuals were transferred to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further inquiries and legal action.

General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada explained that the operation at the creek was not just a one-off event but part of the Army’s ongoing duty under Operation Udoka.

The operation, he said, is a crucial initiative aimed at preventing any economic sabotage within the area of joint operations, ensuring the stability and prosperity of the region.

He said: “We have been here since Thursday, conducting operations against saboteurs that are trying to take out the crude oil that is the mainstay of our economy.”

Dada also mentioned that the operation was grounded on a secret intelligence document, noting that the individuals involved had tried to begin stealing the oil from the pipeline prior to their capture.

He went on to state that the individuals had sunk several boats filled with oil before the military arrived and that the military was currently working to retrieve more.

The commanding officer stated that all 14 boats were sunk in accordance with the established guidelines.

“The person that is involved in this particular location is on the run presently but we will get him, it’s just a matter of time.

“This is more of a cartel and we believe that a lot of people are involved. The proceeds are being used to finance these acts of terrorism.

“But as a note of warning, this is just the beginning. We will continue with this operation and make sure no stone is left unturned. The Nigerian Army will in no way tolerate any form of sabotage to the economy of this country,” Dada said.