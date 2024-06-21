Troops Foil Deadly Mission In Kaduna, Kill Notorious Bandits

Some notorious bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been eliminated in a military coordinated attack.

Naija News reports that the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

He said the coordinated ground and air strikes by the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralized the bandits, including some of their leaders, at an identified meeting point near the Bula community within Yadi Forest in Giwa LGA.

According to Aruwan, operational feedback to the State Government indicated that the strike was based on credible intelligence, which followed the recent elimination of some bandit kingpins along the Kaduna-Katsina border areas.

He explained that an intelligence report had earlier revealed that bandits were to converge on the area for a meeting on a deadly mission within the Yadi Forest general area.

He said, “Close monitoring followed, and at the agreed time, the bandits were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.

“Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to ten members at a hub in the location.

“Upon verification, the location was struck and scores of the bandits including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas – an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralized Buharin Yadi – were confirmed to have been neutralized by the strike.”

While reacting to the development, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani expressed his satisfaction and warmly commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts and precise execution.

Sani also thanked the various sources who provided crucial intelligence leading to the successful strike.

