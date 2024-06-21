Transfer Update On Guler, Chalobah, Branthwaite, Kudus, Simons, Others

Liverpool are interested in buying Turkey and Real Madrid’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Arda Guler in this summer transfer window according to Teamtalk.

Trevoh Chalobah, a 24-year-old Chelsea and English defender, is once again of interest to Fulham in the summer transfer window, the Standard claimed.

If Everton don’t drop their asking price of £70 million for English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, Manchester United will stop negotiations with the Toffees, according to ESPN.

The centre-back’s chances of staying at Everton this summer are growing, I Sport claimed.

Advertisement

Leny Yoro, an 18-year-old defender for Lille, would like to join Real Madrid rather than Manchester United or Liverpool, Marca reported.

West Ham are worried that 23-year-old Ghanaian winger Mohammed Kudus would request a transfer this summer, Football Insider reported.

The 21-year-old Argentinean midfielder Matias Soule has been contacted by Aston Villa over his availability; however, Juventus have stated that he is not for sale, Sky Sports claimed.

Advertisement

Chelsea are in contact with Boca Juniors to sign 19-year-old Argentinean defender Aaron Anselmino in the summer transfer window, reported the Athletic.

Joshua Zirkzee, a 23-year-old Dutch striker for Bologna, has a £33.8 million release clause in his contract that Manchester United are getting ready to activate, the Telegraph reported.

One of the contenders to take over as manager of Al-Ittihad is former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

Advertisement

English midfielder Reiss Nelson, 21, is available for a transfer from Arsenal; West Ham and Nottingham Forest have contacted the Gunners to discuss the possibilities, Football Insider claimed.

Bayern Munich’s major transfer target is 21-year-old midfielder Xavi Simons of Paris St-Germain and the Netherlands, according to Bild.

Turkey full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, 24, of Fenerbahce is the target of a bid from Arsenal, Ajan Sport claimed.

To let 26-year-old USA defender Antonee Robinson leave Craven Cottage this summer, Fulham will demand £40 million, Givemesport reported.

For Malick Yalcouye, an 18-year-old Malian midfielder, IFK Gothenburg has received bids from Southampton and Brighton, according to Caught Offside.