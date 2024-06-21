Rivers Crisis: Don’t Allow Power Drunk People Push You To Take The Wrong Step – Wabara Warns Tinubu

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has warned President Bola Tinubu against declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Wabara cautioned the president against allowing power-drunk anti-democratic forces to hijack the state.

He shared his reservations via a statement signed by himself.

The former senate president maintained that the party would not allow the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He declared that any attempt to tamper with Fubara would spell doom for Nigeria.

Expressing worry over the political crisis in Rivers State, Wabara said, “There is nothing happening in the state that warrants the call for state of emergency as being demanded by these fake apostles of peace.

“I have keenly watched the political developments in Rivers State, and want to place it on record that PDP and the law abiding citizens of this country will not tolerate any attempt to derail democracy in the state.

“We won’t allow anti-democratic forces and insatiable elements hijack power through the back door in their desperation to hang on to power and hold the state to the jugular.

“Any attempt to scuttle the democratically elected PDP-led Government in Rivers is a recipe to a political unrest capable of consuming the entire country.

“I, therefore, call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to allow greedy and self overrated power drunks to push him into taking steps that could portray him as a despot, and ultimately plunge the country into avoidable upheaval.”

