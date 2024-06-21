Ondo Govt Reacts As Court Nullifies 33 LCDAs Created By Late Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has requested a certified true copy of the court judgement nullifying the creation of the 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Naija News reported that the Ondo State Government created the 33 LCDAs during the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration, during which the current governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, served as the deputy governor.

However, an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, on Thursday, scrapped the 33 LCDAs, declaring the creation as unconstitutional and illegal.

Presiding Judge, Justice A.O Adebusuoye, said the LCDAs were not lawfully created.

In a statement on Friday by its Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, in Akure, the state capital, the state government outlined the steps it intends to take regarding the court judgement.

Ajulo said he would form a legal opinion and present it to the state government after studying the judgement.

The statement read, “Subsequently, all necessary measures, in accordance with our laws, will be taken to safeguard the interests of our citizens, foster peaceful coexistence, and uphold the rule of law.

“The Attorney General remains steadfast in his commitment to prioritising the well-being and welfare of our citizens, working tirelessly to ensure that justice and the law are served.”