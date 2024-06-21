Nigerian Boxer Shot Dead By Neighbour In United States

A Nigerian boxer identified as Isaiah Olugbemi was shot dead by his neighbour, Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux on Monday.

The unfortunate incident happened in Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton, United States.

The victim who was reportedly shot multiple times, was a neighbour to the accused and an up-and-coming boxer.

Despite being rushed to Baltimore, he did not survive the incident.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage showing Giroux, walking directly to Olugbemi with a handgun before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene on foot, according to court documents.

According to the Police, Giroux confessed to the shooting on June 18.

Abraham Olugbemi, the victim’s brother, was quoted as saying that Giroux was Isaiah Olugbemi’s neighbour.

He alleged Giroux threatened Isaiah Olugbemi at least two other times with a gun this year; once in January and a second time in June.

It was revealed that Giroux fired six to 14 shots at Olugbemi, paused and then fired at least three more times.

The commencement of the hearing in the case is set for July 17.

The accused is charged with first-and-second-degree murder in the Nigerian, Isaiah Olugbemi’s death.