My Wife Has Never Used Her Money To Pay For Our Children School Fees – IK Osakioduwa

Popular media personality and actor, IK Osakioduwa has shared his thoughts on financial responsibilities between spouses.

Osakioduwa said that he has never spilt bills with his wife and does not plan on doing so.

He disclosed this during a recent interview with Toke Makinwa on her podcast, “Toke Moments.

According to him, his wife is not aware of the cost of school fees and has never used her own money to pay for it.

He emphasised that he will never allow his wife to pay for such bills in their household, stating, “I will never be a 50/50 type of man. My wife doesn’t know how much school fees is. She might know, but she has never brought out her own money to pay school fees before, and she will never, IJN”.

IK’s comments have sparked a mix of reactions, with some praising his traditional approach to financial responsibilities and others criticising his stance as outdated.

‘I Will Disrupt Any Movie Shoot Involving You’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo Threatens Teen Actress, Angel Unigwe

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor cum producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has called out teen actress, Angel Unigwe, and her mother over an alleged breach of contract.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, said the fast-rising actress breached a filming contract with his production firm after her mother came to the movie location and took her home before the expiration of their contract duration.

Kanayo said he had received a similar alleged breach of contract between Angel, her mother and other movie producers before it happened to him.

The thespian called on Nollywood producers to boycott the teen actress, threatening that he would disrupt any movie shoot involving her.

He said, “A particular woman has been holding producers to ransom. And this is unfortunate; it has happened to me. Unfortunately, she is Angel Unigwe’s mother. A contract is reached by every producer, whether written or oral. But we found out that immediately after this woman takes money from you, everything changes. I’ve gotten reports from people before it happened to me.

“It happened last night that she took her daughter at 9 pm, when a particular day we agreed had not expired. 12 midnight is expiring into another day. She came and took her daughter at 9 pm.

“This is a clarion call for every producer. Please, I beg you, in the name of professionalism and all that unites us, from this moment, the 21st day of June 2024, any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming does not hold. You guys know what it is for an artiste to walk out on a set. There was no issue. I want to assure all of you, we had very good working relationship with Angel. [But] Her mother has been threatening many producers. So please, from this moment on, I will monitor every filming schedule. Any set where I found Angel Unigwe would be disrupted.”

At the time of filing this report, Angel Unigwe and her mother are yet to respond to the allegations.