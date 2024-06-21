List of Governors Currently Paying Above ₦30,000 Wage

In a bid to ease the economic hardship on the citizenry, President Bola Tinubu introduced a ₦35,000 wage award pending the approval of the new minimum wage.

However, despite the president’s directive, some governors have failed to pay the ₦35,000 wage while others have shown their commitment in making the lives of workers better.

According to a Vanguard report, some governors have commenced the payment of wage awards from ₦10,000 to ₦35,000.

The analysis also revealed that about 20 governors in Nigeria are yet to start paying wages, while some governors paid for a while and stopped the scheme.

Below is a list of governors that have been paying.

Douye Diri of Bayelsa

The governor has began the payment of wage awards to workers in the state

As explained by the wage award committee headed by the head of the civil service in the state, workers from Grades 1–14 received ₦20,000, 15–17 cadre received ₦30,000, and Permanent Secretaries went home with N100,000.

Julius Laye, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, confirmed that the payment started in May but lamented that those at the local government level received the fund and it stopped.

Governor Obaseki of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki announced a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants in Edo state, which took effect on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

He announced this on Monday, April 29, while commissioning Edo state’s newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex. The new minimum wage is an increment from the old ₦40,000.

Hope Uzodinma of Imo

Uzodinma is paying the ₦10,000 as wage award, bringing the monthly minimum wage of workers to ₦40,000.

Reports indicated that workers at the state level are getting ₦25,000 in wages while those at the local government and primary school teachers are being paid ₦10,000.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Sanwo-Olu has been paying ₦35,000 Since December 2023, workers in Lagos have been getting ₦35,000 wage awards, while the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been paying the minimum wage of ₦35,000.

Peter Mbah of Enugu

The governor commenced the payment of wage awards to workers at the state and local government levels, including teachers at the primary school levels, in December 2023

Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

He pays ₦10,000 transport allowance to workers and pensioners.

Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi

Pays ₦10,000 to civil servants.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo

₦35,000 to worker, ₦10,000 to pensioners.

Ademola Adeleke of Osun

Pays ₦15,000 to workers, ₦10,000 to pensioners

Seyi Makinde of Oyo

Pays ₦25,000 to workers, ₦15,000 to pensioners.

Agbu Kefas of Taraba

Salary increment of ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 for workers.

Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara

₦10,000 to civil servants.

Charles Soludo of Anambra

10 per cent salary increment since January 8

Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano

₦20,000 to workers and ₦15,000 to pensioners.