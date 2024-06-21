He Is Not A Stable Character – Fubara Replaces Wike’s Ally, Picks Another Traditional Council Chairman

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has replaced the Chairman of the State Supreme Council of Traditional Ruler’s Council, High Royal Majesty, Eze Sergeant Awuse.

The governor appointed Eze Ohna Apara, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo as a replacement to occupy the office of the Chairman of the council.

Recall that the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, had a few days to vacating office, replaced the then Chairman of the Council, His Royal Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo, with Chief Sergeant Awuse.

However, speaking while presiding over a Special Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, Fubara said Awuse has ignored his duties in the council.

The governor maintained that the office cannot remain vacant.

Naija News reports that this replacement may not be unconnected with the political turbulence between the governor and Wike.

The governor described Awuse as an unstable character, noting that he has been playing double standards since the political crisis in the state.

According to him, “It is like your chairman has ran away. May be when your chairman is ready, he will write to me. If he gets the approval he can then come for the meeting.

“But you already already know his position. He is not a stable man, he is not a stable character. He cannot say something in the morning and say another thing in the evening.

“It is because of that he decided to hide his head. You have to bear with him until when God will help us remove this problem you are having. By the grace of God it will be resolved soon.”

