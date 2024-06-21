Ex-Super Eagles Star Onazi Ogenyi In State Of Mourning

Former Super Eagles player, Onazi Ogenyi has confirmed that his elder brother, Oche Thompson and his wife, Ann, were involved in a ghastly motor accident.

In a post on his official X page earlier today, Onazi Ogenyi revealed that his elder brother was driving his wife when the ghastly accident happened.

A truck driver reportedly lost control and rammed ten vehicles including the one Onazi’s brother was driving.

Unfortunately, Ann died at the scene of the incident and Thompson is currently responding to treatment according to the ex-Nigeria international.

Onazi Ogenyi wrote: “This is a message to the federal government of Nigeria.. and the federal @frscnigeria.

“On Tuesday 18th, at about 4 pm my elder brother @onazithmps was driving with his wife to visit someone.

“On the traffic then came this truck loaded with fertilizer without control to crash more than 10 cars killed my brother’s wife instantly. My brother managed to survive with several dislocated joints and arranged for surgery, with other people dead.

“My point is this, the driver ran away after some calls the police managed to pick him up. After interrogation, I got to know that the driver did not have a proper driving license and he was handed this kind of truck to destroy lives.

“Driving in Nigeria you will know that a lot of people driving on the road don’t have proper driving knowledge. Lately, trucks and tank drivers have been killing a lot of people because of reckless driving.

“I am really sad and confused. Ann Onazi rest well.”

