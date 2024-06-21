Emirate Crisis: Kano Plans Appeal As Court Sacks Sanusi

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, nullified the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Naija News understands that the judgement was passed by the court barely a month after he was restored to the throne by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

The court also nullified all the actions taken after the controversial reinstatement.

However, the Kano State Government has vowed to appeal the judgment.

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, confirmed that the government would appeal the judgment.

The Commissioner in a text message sent to Punch in response to the court ruling, said, “Yes, it’s going to be appealed.”

Justice Abdullahi Liman, while passing judgment in a suit filed by a member of the former Kano Emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, who challenged the removal of the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, said, “I hereby order that every step taken by the government is hereby nullified and becomes null and invalid and that this does not affect the validity of the repealed Emirates Law but actions taken by the governor which include the assenting to the law and the reappointment of Sanusi.

Advertisement

“I have listened to the audio of the governor both in Hausa and English after assenting to the law, and I am convinced that the respondents are aware of the order of maintaining status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order; the court, in the exercise of its powers, set aside the action because it is in violation of the court’s order. I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot-free with it.”

He said the situation could have been averted if the respondents followed the due processes by complying with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their objective.

Advertisement