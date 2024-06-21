Edo Guber: Asue Ighodalo’s Campaign Council Member Dumps PDP, Gives Reason

Prince Felix Abubakar Isuku, a member of the campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has dumped the party.

Naija News reports that Isuku announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the PDP state chairman and other relevant officials on Friday.

The three-time Executive Director of Edo State Internal Revenue Service, under the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Governor Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, said the power struggle that started with the factionalization of the party in the state led to his resignation.

Isuku said he had lost interest in the party’s leadership and confidence in winning credible elections, adding that his ideologies no longer aligns with the party.

The letter read, “I write to inform you that after extensive consultations with my enlarged political family in Owan constituency in Owan East and Owan West, I have decided to formally resign as a member of the above named party (PDP).

“The reason for my resignation is because of the high level of power struggle that started with the fractionalization of the party and metamorphosed into an unprecedented and unending faction or political divide that has continued to affect the internal politics of the party (PDP).

“Another reason is the continued megalomaniac attitude of some party leaders which cannot be over emphasized or ignored.

“I have lost interest in the leadership of the party and have as well lost confidence in the ability of the party to win any credible elections.

“Before now, I was the PDP Leader of Wards 3 and 4 of Ihievbe, as well as one of the foremost Leaders of PDP in Owan East and West Local Governments.

“I also was a three time Executive Director of Edo State Internal Revenue Service under the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor the then Revered Comrade Governor Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.

“I have worked tirelessly for the PDP using my personal resources and influence to wholeheartedly support the party at all times especially during electoral processes.

“However my interests and ideologies are no longer aligned with that of the party as a house divided against itself can never stand, hence my resignation.

“Kindly consider this as my resignation from every party responsibility henceforth including my service as a member of the campaign committee for Dr Asue Ighodalo.”