Ballon d’Or Winner, Roberto Baggio Confirms He Was Robbed While Watching Italy Vs Spain

Italian football icon, Roberto Baggio has confirmed that he was robbed while watching a European Championship match between Spain and Italy on Thursday night, June 20, 2024.

Reports went viral earlier today that Roberto Baggio was a victim of an armed robbery attack while watching the said game with his family.

The former Juventus and AC Milan forward attempted to defend his family and himself against the robbers who subdued him by hitting him with the head of a gun.

Afterwards, the robbers continued with their operation which lasted for about 40 minutes, in the legend’s villa in Altavilla Vicentina, Italy.

The 57-year-old retired Italy international, who won the 1993 Ballon d’Or, was taken to an emergency ward in Arzignano where he received stitches to his forehead.

Fortunately for Roberto Baggio, none of his family members were injured in the attack but it wasn’t clear what the robbers stole from the mansion.

The police have been handed recordings of the CCTV footage retrieved from the mansion as they commence an investigation into the incident.

After receiving treatment, Baggio addressed the public saying: “Now all that remains is to overcome the fear.”

The ex-footballer added that “fortunately the violence I suffered only caused a few stitches on my person, bruises and a lot of fear”.

The president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said all Venetians hope Baggio can recover “from this bad evening”.

He added, “What happened must be condemned without ifs and buts. The bandits will soon be brought to justice”.