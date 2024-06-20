Why Tinubu Can’t Be Dragged Into Rivers Crisis – APC

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nze Chidi Duru, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will not be pressured into declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State over the local government crisis rocking the state.

Naija News reports that this comes in the wake of an appeal by the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tony Okocha, on Wednesday for the Federal Government to take a drastic step, including the declaration of a state of emergency, saying there is a full-blown war in the state.

Okocha hinged his call on claims that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was helpless, stressing that the police authority has proven to be biased over the tenure elongation quest by former local government chairmen.

Reacting to the development, Duru, in an interview with Punch, explained that there was no justifiable reason for the president to be dragged into the ongoing crisis.

The APC chieftain noted that the matter is still within the purview of the law enforcement agents.

He said, “This is my personal view. This is something that lies within the purview of the law enforcement agents and Mr President cannot be dragged into matters such as this. Truly, we are in a democracy. What underpins democracy essentially is the rule of law, procedure, and obedience to the relevant orders of the court.

“So, Mr. President cannot be dragged into isolated issues or issues that have to do with the functionalities of states such as this. That is my view.”