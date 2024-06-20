We Are Ready To Make Sacrifices, Pay ₦150,000 As New Minimum Wage – Lawmaker Tells Tinubu

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa West zone, Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada has called on President Bola Tinubu to approve at least ₦150,000 as the new national minimum wage.

Wadda made the call while speaking with newsmen in Keffi local government area (LGA) of Nassarawa State.

The Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP) chieftain asserted that the economic situation in the country is the reason he is making such a demand.

His words: “I have expressed my opinion in the past on the issue and I am going to reiterate it here. “For me as a person, the minimum a worker should earn is N150,000, looking at the realities of today.”

Speaking further, Wadada stated that he and other lawmakers were willing to make sacrifices in terms of reduction of their remunerations and allowances just to ensure Nigerian workers earned decent monthly salaries.

He added: “At worst, it should be higher than what the government is currently offering.”

Naija News reports that Nigerian workers, under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are waiting on the federal government and national assembly to meet their demand on the proposed minimum wage.

It is yet to be seen if the government and labour will come to an agreement soon.