U.S State, Louisiana Introduces New Law That Mandate Schools To Publicly Display Ten Commandments

Louisiana has taken the lead as the first state in the United States of America to mandate public school classrooms, ranging from kindergarten to college, to make a public display of the sacred Ten Commandments.

This policy, supported by members of the Republican Party and enacted by Governor Jeff Landry on Wednesday, characterizes the commandments as the cornerstone documents of the state and national governments.

Naija News understands, however, that the law is anticipated to encounter opposition from civil rights organizations, The American Civil Liberties Union, who contend that it violates the principle of the separation of church and state, as protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, particularly the Establishment Clause.

It stated that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.

Ten Commandments New Law

The state regulation mandates that a poster must feature the holy scripture in a font size that is large and clearly legible on a poster measuring 11 inches by 14 inches (28cm by 35.5cm), with the commandments being the primary subject of the exhibit.

Additionally, the poster will be presented with a four-paragraph “context statement” that will detail the role of the commandments as a significant aspect of American public education for nearly three centuries.

By 2025, these posters are required to be displayed in all classrooms that receive state financial support, although the state will not provide any funds for the creation of these posters.

Naija News reports that laws similar to this have been introduced in recent times by Republican-governed states such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah.