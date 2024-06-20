Troops Nab Suspected Terrorist Mastermind Of Taraba Attacks

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigeria Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have successfully apprehended Hassan Ibrahim, also known as Godu, a suspected terrorist believed to be responsible for the recent deadly attack in Mararaban Azagawa village, Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The attack, which occurred on June 16, 2024, resulted in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to many others.

The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Oni Olubodunde, disclosed in a press statement that the arrest was executed by troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali LGA.

This operation was part of the broader efforts under Operation Whirl Stroke, which aims to address security challenges in the region.

Following credible intelligence, the troops initiated a targeted operation that led to the capture of Ibrahim, a 39-year-old suspected ringleader of the attack.

During the arrest, the army recovered a Dane gun, cartridges, and a motorcycle, which belonged to one of the victims, further linking Ibrahim to the crime.

The suspect has since confessed to his involvement in the attack and is reportedly providing valuable information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, the commander of 6 Brigade Sector 3 OPWS, commended the public for their crucial role in providing information that led to the arrest.

He encouraged continued cooperation with the military, emphasizing that community support is essential for combating terrorism and criminal activities in the area.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property throughout the country, particularly in Taraba State.

The statement concluded with a reassurance of the army’s dedication to restoring peace and security in the affected community and other vulnerable areas.