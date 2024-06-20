Top Lagos APC Chieftain Is Dead

Former Welfare Secretary of the Lagos chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ramota Bankole, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Bankole, one of the Lagos APC women leaders from Epe Division, died while performing Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Confirming the demise, the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Seye Oladejo, in an interview with Journalists on Thursday, described Bankole’s death as unfortunate, stressing that the deceased was a committed member of the party.

He said, “Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader. The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women participation in politics. May her precious soul in peace.”

Also, in a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Surah Animashaun, said the deceased was hale and hearty before leaving the country for the Hajj pilgrimage.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart, and a deep sense of grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the holy land of Mecca while on holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy”.