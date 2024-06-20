Pregnant Woman Due For Delivery Kidnapped On Her Way To Hospital

A woman, who is reportedly due for child delivery, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown assailants in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the woman, who was about to give birth, had left her house in Oke Lantoro and was on her way to the state general hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta when she was whisked away by the unknown assailants.

Her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, mentioned that he got a text message on WhatsApp about his wife being abducted.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen but did not provide any further information.

Advertisement

“One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for State Hospital Ijaiye Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men,” Daily Trust quoted the police spokesperson to have said in a terse statement on Thursday evening.

Naija News reports that Ogun is one of the states battling a high level of criminality in the South West region.