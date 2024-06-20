North-East Records Lowest Cooking Gas Price At ₦7,071 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average price of a 5kg cooking gas cylinder rose from ₦6,521.58 in April 2024 to ₦7,418.45 in May 2024.

This information is detailed in the NBS’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2024, released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report indicated that the May price represented a 13.75% increase compared to April 2024.

Year-on-year, the average price of a 5kg cooking gas cylinder increased by 70.12%, from ₦4,360.69 in May 2023 to ₦7,418.45 in May 2024.

State-by-state analysis showed Benue had the highest average price at ₦8,012.03, followed by Enugu at ₦7,926.21 and Ondo at ₦7,857.53.

Conversely, Yobe recorded the lowest average price at ₦5,842.31, with Jigawa and Katsina following at ₦6,521.81 each.

Regional analysis revealed that the South East had the highest average retail price for a 5kg cooking gas cylinder at ₦7,680.87, followed by the South West at ₦6,593.93.

“The North East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦7,071.84,” the NBS stated.

Additionally, the NBS reported a slight decrease of 0.07% in the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder, from ₦15,637.74 in April 2024 to ₦15,627.40 in May 2024.

Year-on-year, the average retail price for a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder rose by 63.85%, from ₦9,537.89 in May 2023 to ₦15,627.40 in May 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Zamfara had the highest average retail price for a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder at ₦18,369.33, followed by Bayelsa at ₦17,772.21 and Abia at ₦17,538.02.

The lowest average prices were recorded in Bauchi at ₦13,076.43, followed by Ebonyi and Taraba at ₦13,788.09 and ₦13,860.30, respectively.

Regional analysis showed that the South South recorded the highest average retail price for a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder at ₦16,310.02, followed by the North West at ₦15,991.13.

The report indicated that the North East had the lowest average price at ₦15,010.62.