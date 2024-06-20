Nigerians Should Thank Tinubu For Removing Fuel Subsidy, Floating Naira – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has berated some Nigerians demarketing the administration of President Bola Tinubu over his policies since he assumed power.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain declared on Wednesday that the removal of fuel subsidy and the merging of official and parallel exchange rates were courageous steps taken by the Nigerian leader to better the country’s economy.

Uzodinma, however, expressed regrets that instead of some notable Nigerians acknowledging the President’s efforts, they were busy demarketing his administration through the media.

The Imo State governor recalled that the three major presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections promised to end the regime of fuel subsidy, but that the other two candidates who lost to Tinubu are pretending otherwise.

Uzodinma appealed to the media to buy into the vision of President Tinubu in rebuilding the economy instead of allowing pessimists to take control of the media space.

He reiterated that Tinubu’s government has the vision and capacity to rescue Nigeria‘s economy and make it the fastest-growing one in Africa.

He further expressed optimism that the current economic policies of the federal government under Tinubu’s leadership would lead Nigeria to prosperity.

Uzodinma stressed the need for journalists to properly explain to Nigerians the benefits of the policies instead of trumpeting the side effects.

He said: “Although the populace are experiencing economic hardship occasioned by the policies, they would eventually enjoy the benefits.

“Every discerning Nigerian knows that President Tinubu’s economic policies are sound and that they will salvage the country sooner than later.”

The governor urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu’s administration, saying that the current hardship was like a birth pang that would go away when the baby is born.