Kano Emirate Tussle: Sanusi, Bayero Know Fate Today

The Federal High Court in Kano is set to deliver crucial rulings today in a high-stakes legal battle concerning the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law 2024.

This law, enacted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sparked significant controversy due to its implications for the leadership of the Kano emirates.

The law in question led to the dethronement of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and dissolved the creation of four additional emirates—Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya—established by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Furthermore, it facilitated the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, who had previously been dethroned by Ganduje in 2020.

The propriety of the law has been challenged by a kingmaker of the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

Represented by senior advocate Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Danagundi has petitioned the court to declare the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law null and void.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, after considering the motions last Friday, adjourned the case, setting the stage for today’s pivotal rulings.

The court will not only rule on Danagundi’s plea but also on a motion for a stay of proceedings filed by A.G. Wakil, counsel for the State Attorney General and Kano State Government.

Adding to the legal complexity, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), representing the State House of Assembly and its speaker, has filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, urging the Federal High Court to stay proceedings.

However, Justice Liman noted in the last sitting that there was no evidence that the appeal had been formally entered, nor was there an application for a stay filed before his court.

