Just In: Tension In Abuja Mechanic Village As Soldier Stabs Mechanic To Death

There is tension at the Kugbo Mechanic Village, located along the Keffi-Abuja road, following the death of a mechanic identified as Yellow Bobo.

Naija News learnt that Yellow Bobo was allegedly stabbed to death by a soldier during an argument, after which the soldier fled the scene.

According to Daily Post, the tragic incident has led to commotion in the area as angry mobs were reportedly seen setting the soldier’s vehicle on fire.

Mechanics and spare parts sellers have hurriedly shut their shops and launched a search for the fleeing soldier.

Meanwhile, a Point of Sales (POS) operator, simply known as Alfa, has been reportedly shot dead in Ado-Ekiti by yet-to-be-known individuals.

Reports revealed that the POS operator was killed at his shop situated adjacent to the gate of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

Naija News learnt that the assailants, who arrived at the scene on a motorbike, shot Alfa and made away with his money and other valuables.

A customer who was reportedly transacting with Alfa at the time of the incident also sustained some injury.

Alfa, who was well-known in the area, usually displayed bread on his vehicle. His corpse has been deposited at the EKSUTH morgue.

The tragic incident was said to have happened barely two days after a ticketing officer with Okada riders was killed in broad daylight around the area.