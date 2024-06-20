ISIEC Announces Date, Guidelines For Imo LG Elections

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) has unveiled guidelines and schedule for the forthcoming Local Government (LG) elections in the state.

During the stakeholders’ assembly in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday, ISIEC Chairman, Charles Ejiogu, announced that the local government poll would be held on September 21, affecting 305 districts and 4,758 voting booths within the region.

Naija News reports that he made this announcement while speaking at the meeting, emphasizing the importance of the citizens exercising their civic responsibilities through this election.

He said, “We have gathered the stakeholders to show our determination to deepen democratic governance at the grassroots level in Imo State. It has to be on record that following Nigeria’s return to constitutional governance in 1999, the forthcoming Local Government Council elections into the offices of Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors, will be the fifth having had elections in 1999, 2004, 2010, and 2018 respectively at the third tier.

Advertisement

“Pursuant to its establishment Law No 14 of 2000 as amended, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission is charged with the task of conducting and supervising a free, transparent, and credible local government council elections in Imo State.

“To this end, the commission has scheduled to conduct the much expected Council elections into the 305 Registration Areas/Wards and in all the 4,758 polling units in the 27 Local Government Area Councils of Imo State, come Saturday 21 September 2024.

“We have released the Election Guidelines and Time Table as part of the activities that will ultimately usher in the emergence of 27 democratically Council Chairmen, their Deputies, and 305 Councilors, in line with our announcement of 24th May 2024.

Advertisement

“Arrangements for the recruitment of Ad-hoc personnel are in top gear and this will include field and internal Ad-hoc personnel.

“We are liaising with other democratic institutions, such as the Independent National Electoral Commission and we are satisfied with their level of support so far, even as we look forward to more of such support. The security agencies have also assured us of their readiness to render necessary assistance. The voluntary agencies are not left out in this regard and we cannot take anyone of them for granted.”

He declared that the ISIEC would fulfil its required responsibility of monitoring the primary elections in accordance with the Electoral Act, as modified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Esteemed Traditional Chiefs, Heads of Presidential Groups, Influential Figures, Women and Youth Organizations, Trade Unions, Economic Associations, Non-Governmental Organizations, Media Experts, Religious Figures, and Groups with Faith-Based Missions, politicians, among many others, participated in the gathering.