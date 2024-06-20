Fubara Is The Supreme Architect Of Political Crisis In Rivers – APC Fires Back At PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the party was trying to forcefully occupy the government in Rivers State.

APC asserted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the architect of the ongoing political crisis in the state, describing the earlier claims by the PDP as absurd and unfounded.

The APC pointed out that the PDP had no logical explanation for its baseless accusation, other than to twist and exaggerate the words of the Rivers State APC’s Caretaker Committee’s leader, Chief Tony Okocha, while ignoring the important issues that have led to a deepening crisis in Rivers State.

The party further said that the PDP chose to spread lies about a nonexistent plan to meddle in the Rivers State government rather than providing Governor Fubara with important lessons on how to uphold democratic and constitutional principles for the betterment of the people of Rivers State.

In a statement released on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, APC argued that the situation in Rivers State was purposely created and carried out by Governor Fubara, who it said has been overstepping the boundaries of the Rivers State legislature by ignoring the rulings of local courts and not following the proper procedures in addressing the fundamental issues causing the crisis in the state.

The APC claimed that the governor has been spending public money on things that the elected legislature has not authorized, thus violating the rights of the citizens of Rivers State and their desire for a government that is both effective and accountable.

Morka said: “Quite contrary to the PDP’s misplaced quibbles against Chief Okocha’s comments, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the supreme architect of the horrific crisis rocking Rivers State.

“Since assuming office over a year ago, Governor Fubara has displayed reckless disdain for the rule of law and democratic institutions and conducted his government in flagrant violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In an unprecedented display of autocratic arrogance, Governor Fubara declared the democratically elected Rivers State House of Assembly to be non-existent and, without lawful authority, constituted a bogus and illegal 3-man sham assembly in brazen violation of express provisions of the Constitution on the threshold composition of the House of Assembly and in disregard of the separation of powers doctrine.”