What Obasanjo Told President Tinubu As Fresh Details On Meeting With First Lady Emerge

A fresh report has indicated that the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Mrs Oluremi Tinubu did not happen at the Lagos residence of the First Lady.

It was earlier reported that Obasanjo and Mrs Tinubu met during the Sallah holiday in Lagos, as confirmed by the media aide to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi.

However, sources quoted by Western Post said the picture of the two leaders released on social media was not taken at the Tinubu’s residence, but at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The sources further claimed that the meeting between the duo was not scheduled, as it was a chance meeting.

The fresh report claimed Obasanjo and Tinubu met in company with an influential society lady, Mrs. Abba Folawiyo, who is known to be close to Senator Tinubu.

The sources narrated that the former president had met Mrs. Folawiyo, mother of Mr. Segun Awolowo, at an event at Eko Hotel that Sallah Day and the First Lady too had an event on that day at the same hotel.

It was Mrs. Folawiyo, who is a long-time friend of the former president, who then told Obasanjo that the First Lady was around, and Obasanjo, out of respect, went to honour the First Lady by seeing her at the venue in company with Mrs. Folawiyo.

According to the sources, the duo both talked about happenings in the country, and Obasanjo sent a message to President Bola Tinubu through the First Lady based on that.