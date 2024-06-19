Tinubu, Other Head Of States Present As Ramaphosa Officially Sworn In For Second Term

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated for a second full term as President of South Africa in Pretoria on Wednesday, following the African National Congress (ANC)’s successful coalition agreement.

The swearing-in ceremony, administered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, took place at the Union Buildings, the seat of the South African government.

The event was attended by lawmakers, foreign dignitaries, religious and traditional leaders, and enthusiastic supporters.

“In the presence of everyone assembled here, and fully aware of the high calling I assume as President… I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa,” Ramaphosa declared during his oath.

Lawmakers had re-elected the 71-year-old President the previous week after a general election on May 29 failed to produce a clear winner.

Several heads of state were in attendance, including Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Angola’s Joao Lourenco, Congo Brazzaville’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Eswatini’s King Mswati III.

Guests, dressed in suits and elegant attire to ward off the winter chill, began arriving early in the morning under tight security. VIPs, some singing anti-apartheid songs, gathered in a small amphitheater within the majestic sandstone Union Buildings.

Other attendees, waving South African flags, watched performances by dancers and musicians on a large stage set up on the lawn outside.

After taking the oath, Ramaphosa was honored with the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and an aerial display by army helicopters carrying large South African flags.