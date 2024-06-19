Tinubu, Entourage Shun Presidential Aircraft, Arrive South Africa In Private Jets

President Bola Tinubu and his entourage reportedly departed Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa on two private jets.

Naija News reports that Tinubu is visiting the country to attend the inauguration of the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The President was escorted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and other government officials.

However, a source among those who saw off the president told Punch that the president left with members of his team in two private jets.

“They went in two private jets. Of course, you are aware that the presidential jets are no longer in good shape,” the source, who preferred not to be mentioned, said.

This development comes barely 24 hours after the Presidency replied to the objection by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to a demand for new aircraft for the presidential fleets.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had recently called on the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

However, Obi condemned the move, saying it was coming at a time Nigerians were grappling with economic hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s policies.

But the Presidency, in a swift reaction, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardised by flying faulty aircraft.

Onanuga had queried the former Anambra governor’s intention on why the number one citizen should not have access to a new plane for his safety.

