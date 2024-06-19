There’s No Constitutional Provision For LG Chairmen’s Tenure Elongation – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, affirmed that there is no provision for tenure elongation for elected Local Government Chairmen in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).

Fubara made this known while addressing newsmen at the end of a security council meeting with heads of security agencies in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Governor noted that the meeting was held because of the threat to the peace of the state brewing from the tenure expiration of the outgoing local government council chairmen.

He said, “We will fearlessly lead the way to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the state while protecting all patriotic supporters for their stand on the path of truth.

“The law on local government tenure is unambiguous. The court clearly affirmed the position of the law.

“The law is the law; there is no extension of the local government’s tenure in it. The court says so.”

Fubara thanked the media and the peace-loving people of the state for their support and urged everyone to continue to remain law-abiding for the unity and progress of the state.

In a related development, Governor Fubara, on Wednesday officially swore in newly appointed caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Naija News reports that this event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of the state, with high-level security measures in place.