Presidential Jets: ‘You’re More Interested In Protecting Your Life Than Defending Nigerians’ – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Tinubu for faulting his comment on the plan by the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for the presidential fleets.

Naija News reported that Peter Obi described the move as insensitive, especially when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s policies.

However, Onanuga, in a swift reaction, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardised by flying faulty aircraft.

Onauga said, “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us. This is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane. The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced.”

In response, Peter Obi, while speaking through his media aide, Yunusa Tanko, in an interview on News Central, slammed Tinubu, stating Nigerians are dying of hunger, but the President is more interested in protecting his life than defending the citizens.

Tanko admitted that the president’s life is important, but it is also essential to care for the needs of Nigerians.