Minimum Wage: I Will Continue To Negotiate In Favour Of Nigerian Workers – Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has committed to advocating for a sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers as a member of the tripartite committee.

Governor Idris distanced himself from other governors who indicated they might be unable to pay a proposed minimum wage of ₦62,000, even if agreed upon by the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Naija News recalls that some Nigerian governors reportedly claimed they could not afford to pay the ₦62,000 minimum wage, regardless of any agreement reached between labor and the federal government.

In a morning interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Idris stated that he was unaware of any meeting where governors expressed their opposition to the proposed ₦62,000 minimum wage.

As a former unionist, Idris expressed his continued dedication to the welfare of workers and ensuring better pay, affirming that he would not abandon workers during these challenging times.

“I was not part of the meeting if it was even held and i will not part of those who will not pay the agreed minimum wage, like i did say at different public fora that i will pay the agreed amount i stand by that.

“As member of the tripartite committee i will continue to negotiate in favour Nigerian workers,” he declared.

Governor Idris called on both the federal government and organized labor to make compromises to achieve a mutually acceptable and sustainable living wage.

He also pledged to implement the agreed-upon wage for workers in Kebbi State.