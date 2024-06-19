Connect with us

Minimum Wage: I Will Continue To Negotiate In Favour Of Nigerian Workers – Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has committed to advocating for a sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers as a member of the tripartite committee.

Governor Idris distanced himself from other governors who indicated they might be unable to pay a proposed minimum wage of ₦62,000, even if agreed upon by the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Naija News recalls that some Nigerian governors reportedly claimed they could not afford to pay the ₦62,000 minimum wage, regardless of any agreement reached between labor and the federal government.

In a morning interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Idris stated that he was unaware of any meeting where governors expressed their opposition to the proposed ₦62,000 minimum wage.

As a former unionist, Idris expressed his continued dedication to the welfare of workers and ensuring better pay, affirming that he would not abandon workers during these challenging times.

I was not part of the meeting if it was even held and i will not part of those who will not pay the agreed minimum wage, like i did say at different public fora that i will pay the agreed amount i stand by that.

“As member of the tripartite committee i will continue to negotiate in favour Nigerian workers,” he declared.

Governor Idris called on both the federal government and organized labor to make compromises to achieve a mutually acceptable and sustainable living wage.

He also pledged to implement the agreed-upon wage for workers in Kebbi State.

