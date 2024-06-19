Leave Me Out Of Your Self-Inflicted Shame – Gov AbdulRazaq Sends Stern Warning To Saraki

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has warned former senate president, Bukola Saraki to conduct himself according to the status expected of a statesman.

The governor urged Saraki to leave him out of his self-inflicted shame of being unable to exhibit decorum, decency, and good behaviour.

AbdulRazaq gave the warning while reacting to a statement by Saraki stating that he stayed away from the Ilorin Durbar for peace to reign.

Naija News reports that Saraki, a former governor of the state, in a statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, said he took the decision not to attend the event after the intervention of prominent Islamic scholars and leaders of the community who appealed to him not to cause a breach of peace in the ancient town.

Advertisement

He also claimed that the state government did not want him to attend the Durbar event because of his soaring popularity among the people.

According to him, “So, for the sake of peace and the highest respect for the throne of Sheikh Alimi, he stayed off the Ilorin Durbar event today.

“Saraki’s decision not to attend was taken after respected traditional titleholders and top Islamic scholars appealed to him not to attend the event.

Advertisement

“This he disclosed after he was briefed that the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq does not want him around the festival for their personal and political reasons.

“We understand that tremendous pressure was put on the Ilorin Emirates Council by the government of the state to stop the Waziri of Ilorin from attending the event. AbdulRazaq is jittery that the former governor, Dr Saraki, will steal the show as usual.

“The rejection of the AbdulRazaq-led government by the people is because it fails to eradicate poverty, provide quality leadership and the inability to deliver on good governance. We implore the governor to sit up and stop blaming Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for the problem he created for himself and his government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Saraki, who is the highest ranked traditional titleholder of Ilorin, is staying away from the traditional festival for peace and orderliness. He is not responsible for the failure of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration and should not be a nightmare or means to cover for the government’s failure.”

The government, however, countered the statement, which it said was in bad faith, adding that the former Kwara State governor never attended Ilorin Durbar since 2019.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said, “Senator Bukola Saraki should leave Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq out of his self-inflicted shame of not being able to hold himself to the standard expected of a statesman, who should exhibit decorum, decency, and good behaviour.

“The governor has repeatedly shown humility and a large heart to accommodate everyone to operate as they wish as bonafide citizens. He is not about to go low because of Senator Saraki’s provocative behaviour and intent to foul the atmosphere with his unstatesmanly conduct at public events.

“Repeatedly, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has demonstrated his belief in politics without bitterness through his all-inclusive politics that addresses the needs of all citizens in the state, irrespective of any differences.

“In a sustained demonstration of his statesmanship and large-heartedness, the governor shook hands with the former Senate president and other opposition politicians at the Ilorin Eid praying ground.”

It added that since the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party by the All Progressives Congress in 2019, Saraki had never attended Durbar and would not see a reason for the sudden change of mind.