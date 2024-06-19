Just In: Fubara Nominates Caretaker Chairmen For 23 LGs (Full List)

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday night, nominated caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Naija News gathered that Governor Fubara sent the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.

Fubara’s communication to the assembly was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.

According to the statement, the assembly invited the nominees for screening on Wednesday by 8 am.

See the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara below:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike