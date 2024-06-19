Nigeria News
Just In: Fubara Nominates Caretaker Chairmen For 23 LGs (Full List)
The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday night, nominated caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.
Naija News gathered that Governor Fubara sent the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.
The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the state, as former council chairmen have refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expired.
Fubara’s communication to the assembly was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Clerk of the House, G.M. Gillis-West.
According to the statement, the assembly invited the nominees for screening on Wednesday by 8 am.
See the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara below:
1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson
2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth
3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green
4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs
5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan
6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree
7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua
8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon
9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa
10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji
11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri
12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden
13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji
14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana
15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo
16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe
17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi
18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan
19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald
20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam
21. Oyigbo LGA – Gogo Philip
22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo
23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike
