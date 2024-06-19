Gist
Just In: Fire Gut Popular Ado Bayero Mall In Kano
Fire has reportedly gutted a section of the popular Ado Bayero shopping mall in Kano State.
Naija News learnt that firefighters are currently battling to put out the fire and it is still unclear what led to the fire incident.
According to Daily Trust, movement has been restricted around the affected place.
More details to come…
