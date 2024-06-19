I Was Expecting ₦300 Million When I Resumed At The National Assembly – Lawmaker, Adefiranye

A lawmaker representing Oke-Igbo/Ile-Oluji/Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo state in the House of Representatives, Festus Adefiranye has said that he did not receive the ₦300 million he was expecting when he resumed at the lower chamber.

The lawmaker lamented that the housing allowance he received for four years could not cover his one-year rent in the federal capital territory.

Adefiranye stated this during an interview with Premium Times.

He explained that his earlier impression was that after resuming in the National Assembly, one would receive ₦300 million.

Advertisement

However, he stated that the information was totally wrong.

According to him, “And here, the impression they have is that immediately you resume at the National Assembly, you are going to collect N300 million. When I came, I was expecting N300 million.

“I was expecting my N300 million, I’m still expecting it till today.”

Advertisement

Adefiranye said the impression that lawmakers have collected a lot of money is incorrect.

“If I tell you the housing allowance they gave us for the four years you will not believe it. The house that I rented, the money they gave me is not enough to pay for that house.

“You know I am saying it on camera now. The money they gave us for four years, because they gave us once, is not enough for the one year of the house I rented, but the impression is that they have collected a lot of money; they have collected this, they have collected that,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first-time lawmaker in the lower chamber said he receives many requests about people in the hospital, people who want to pay school fees, house rents, marriages, etc.

He explained that the requests are based on the impression that lawmakers will collect ₦300 million immediately after they resume at the national assembly.