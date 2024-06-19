Finidi George: NFF Denies Banning Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that the football-governing body has slammed a ban on Napoli and Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen from the team, for his social media outburst few days ago.

Naija News recalls that Osimhen had last week knocked Super Eagles former head coach, Finidi George, after reports claimed that the coach had singled him out for condemnation during a meeting with the NFF and Nigeria’s Minister of Sport, John Enoh.

In a statement on Wednesday, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, described reports of Osimhen’s ban as outright falsehood.

According to him, the Federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban the player from the National Team.

He said: “The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the body to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters. There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the National Team. This is not good at all.

“Our focus presently is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

“This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more.”