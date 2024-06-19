Emirate Tussle: ‘Kano Enemies Are At It Again’ – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the enemies of Kano always seek injustice against the residents, but the average people do not want it.

Naija News reports that the NNPP national leader made this remark while addressing his teeming supporters of the Kwankwasiyya political movement during the Sallah celebration at his residence.

According to him, the political enemies in Kano who have been opposing the party since 2019 are responsible for the ongoing tussle in the emirate council.

The former Governor stressed that the Kwankwassiya people were peaceful but had always had to contend with their political enemies.

He said, “In 2019, we won the governorship election in this state but enemies of the state went against us through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the courts and so on. What happened is now a history.

“It was the same thing in 2023. We won the election overwhelmingly and there were a lot of efforts by enemies of the state who are the minority here to take it, but by the grace of God, he decided that justice would be done. And I am sure that has gone a long way to maintain peace and order in the state.

“But it looks like the enemies are at it again, going by what is happening on the issue of the emirate council.

“On the contrary, people were further reinforced and working very hard to ensure that more people joined this movement. And I am not surprised because the average Kano person doesn’t want injustice. That’s why we are here.”

It would be recalled that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi became the 14th Emir of Kano in 2014 during the Kwankwaso administration, but he was dethroned and banished in 2020 by Abdullahi Ganduje, Kwankwaso’s successor, over allegations of insubordination.

In May, the Kano State Assembly repealed the law used to unseat Sanusi, and Governor Kabir Yusuf reinstated Sanusi as the 16th emir after signing the new Kano Emirate Council law.

