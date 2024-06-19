Emirate Crisis: ‘You Will Fail If You Continue Listening To Kano Desperate Politicians’ – Kwankwaso Warns FG

The New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP), presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has warned the Federal Government against listening to desperate politicians in Kano State over the ongoing emirate crisis.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State while speaking at the flag off of the 82-kilometer Madobi rural road project in the state, blamed the Federal Government for attempting to disrupt the peace in Kano state by listening to advice from the past administration.

According to Kwankwaso, some desperate politicians are advising the FG to plug Kano into a state of emergency.

The senator noted they are open to dialogue and reconciliation, adding that the people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of Governor Abba Yusuf by any individual or group.

He said, “We will not fold our arms and watch enemies of our state destroy the peace and harmonious coexistence of our people, as we shall do everything we can to support the governor. He will not be distracted from doing his work. There are people from Kano who are enemies of the state who are advising the federal government on how to plunge Kano into a state of emergency, but the good people of Kano will not allow this to happen.

‘’Some desperate politicians want to destabilise the state, but we will rather prefer that the two of us lose than to let them crush us unnecessarily. We dare anyone who imagines victimise us politically, to be rest assured we are ready to fight. We are not afraid, but if the federal government continues to listen to these unpatriotic politicians from Kano, they will fail. The people of Kano will resist any attempt to undermine the constitutional responsibility of the governor by any individual or group.’’